Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Receives $48.38 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.38.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TRUP shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $72.00 to $32.00 in a report on Sunday, May 7th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $75.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trupanion in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Trupanion from $51.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Trupanion from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Trupanion during the 1st quarter worth $970,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Trupanion by 95.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Trupanion by 2,500.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Trupanion by 162.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Trupanion by 235.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:TRUP opened at $33.12 on Friday. Trupanion has a twelve month low of $18.45 and a twelve month high of $82.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.38 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.48.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $270.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.81 million. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 6.03% and a negative return on equity of 20.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Trupanion will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

