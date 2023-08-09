Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Receives $98.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $98.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BNTGY. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Brenntag from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Brenntag from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered Brenntag from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 22nd.

OTCMKTS:BNTGY opened at $14.95 on Friday. Brenntag has a 1-year low of $10.37 and a 1-year high of $16.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.48 and a 200 day moving average of $15.42.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were given a $0.2791 dividend. This is an increase from Brenntag’s previous dividend of $0.20. This represents a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. Brenntag’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.88%.

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Germany and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling.

