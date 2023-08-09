Analysts Set Definity Financial Co. (TSE:DFY) Price Target at C$42.55

Shares of Definity Financial Co. (TSE:DFY – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$42.65.

Several analysts have recently commented on DFY shares. TD Securities raised their target price on Definity Financial from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Definity Financial from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. CIBC increased their price objective on Definity Financial from C$39.50 to C$40.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price objective on Definity Financial from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Desjardins lowered Definity Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

Definity Financial Stock Performance

Shares of TSE DFY opened at C$36.06 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$35.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$35.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 10.55. The firm has a market cap of C$4.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.91. Definity Financial has a 1 year low of C$32.09 and a 1 year high of C$40.95.

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.56 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$907.50 million for the quarter. Definity Financial had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 15.17%. Research analysts forecast that Definity Financial will post 2.2191693 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Definity Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.138 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Definity Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.67%.

Definity Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Definity Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers property and casualty insurance products in Canada. It provides personal insurance products, including auto, property, general and umbrella liability, and pet insurance products to individuals under the Economical, Sonnet, Family, Petsecure, and Peppermint brands; and commercial insurance products which include fleet, commercial auto, property, liability, and specialty insurance products to businesses under the Economical brand name.

