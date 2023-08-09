Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Receives $358.44 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $358.44.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WSO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Watsco from $331.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Watsco from $280.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Mizuho started coverage on Watsco in a research note on Monday, July 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Watsco from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Watsco from $323.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Watsco by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,325,958 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,013,220,000 after purchasing an additional 14,122 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Watsco by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,670,785 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $531,577,000 after acquiring an additional 32,734 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Watsco by 105,561.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,494,050 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $372,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492,636 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Watsco by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,363,408 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $329,403,000 after acquiring an additional 81,649 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Watsco by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,337,398 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $425,507,000 after buying an additional 180,247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Watsco stock opened at $360.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $363.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $330.79. Watsco has a 52 week low of $228.61 and a 52 week high of $383.83. The stock has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.94.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The construction company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.87 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 8.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Watsco will post 14.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th were issued a dividend of $2.45 per share. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.08%.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

