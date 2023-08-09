HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Receives $191.22 Average Target Price from Analysts

HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $191.22.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on HEICO in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America upped their target price on HEICO from $190.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 30th.

Shares of NYSE HEI opened at $176.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $24.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.15, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.20. HEICO has a 12 month low of $138.82 and a 12 month high of $182.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $171.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.55.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $687.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.32 million. HEICO had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 15.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that HEICO will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.33%.

In other news, CEO Laurans A. Mendelson acquired 310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $125.83 per share, with a total value of $39,007.30. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 16,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,087,142.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other HEICO news, Director Mark H. Hildebrandt purchased 781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $127.98 per share, for a total transaction of $99,952.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,952.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurans A. Mendelson purchased 310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $125.83 per share, with a total value of $39,007.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,087,142.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 1,211 shares of company stock valued at $157,944 in the last ninety days. 8.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in HEICO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $577,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in HEICO in the first quarter worth $265,000. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in HEICO in the first quarter worth $1,119,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in HEICO by 4.9% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 43,488 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,936,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HEICO by 3,192.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,138,939 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $174,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,351 shares in the last quarter. 27.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

