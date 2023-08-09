Brokerages Set Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Target Price at $106.80

Shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $106.80.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PLXS. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Plexus from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Plexus in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of Plexus by 0.8% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 16,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Plexus by 42.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Plexus by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Plexus by 5.8% during the first quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Plexus by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PLXS opened at $98.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.46. Plexus has a 1 year low of $83.84 and a 1 year high of $115.36.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

