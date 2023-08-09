Brokerages Set Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Target Price at $106.80

Shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $106.80.
A number of research firms have issued reports on PLXS. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Plexus from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Plexus in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
PLXS opened at $98.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.46. Plexus has a 1 year low of $83.84 and a 1 year high of $115.36.
Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.
