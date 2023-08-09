Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Receives $327.60 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $322.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WAT. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Waters from $345.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com lowered Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Waters from $345.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on Waters from $275.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Waters from $345.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th.

NYSE:WAT opened at $296.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.86. Waters has a 1 year low of $248.18 and a 1 year high of $353.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $268.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $293.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $740.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.51 million. Waters had a return on equity of 124.03% and a net margin of 22.54%. Equities analysts forecast that Waters will post 12.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.48, for a total transaction of $1,165,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,192,065.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Waters by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 173,440 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,229,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Waters by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 140,603 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,476,000 after purchasing an additional 44,599 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co raised its holdings in Waters by 187.5% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 276 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Waters by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 141 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. raised its holdings in Waters by 335.7% in the 2nd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 1,307 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

