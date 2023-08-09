Brokerages Set GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) Target Price at $236.50

Shares of GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $236.50.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GNNDY. Handelsbanken began coverage on GN Store Nord A/S in a research note on Friday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on GN Store Nord A/S in a report on Friday, May 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:GNNDY opened at $77.46 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.84. GN Store Nord A/S has a 52 week low of $46.88 and a 52 week high of $109.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.10 and a beta of 1.08.

GN Store Nord A/S develops, manufactures, and markets audio and video communications solutions for medical, professional, and consumer technology solutions in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, GN Hearing and GN Audio. The GN Hearing segment produces and sells hearing instruments and products.

