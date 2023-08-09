Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Receives $804.05 Average Target Price from Analysts

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $804.05.

AVGO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $715.00 to $830.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $820.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $900.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $750.00 to $890.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $725.00 to $850.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total value of $4,786,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,991,514.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total transaction of $4,786,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,991,514.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,332,135.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter worth about $30,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2,450.0% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. 88.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $883.16 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $863.33 and a 200-day moving average of $708.95. The firm has a market cap of $364.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.10. Broadcom has a twelve month low of $415.07 and a twelve month high of $923.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by $0.20. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.06% and a return on equity of 74.58%. The company had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Broadcom will post 38.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.63%.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

