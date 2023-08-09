Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Receives $52.86 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the five research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.86.

Several analysts recently commented on ALSN shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Allison Transmission from $53.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Allison Transmission from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Allison Transmission from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Allison Transmission from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th.

Insider Transactions at Allison Transmission

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allison Transmission

In related news, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $113,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,788 shares in the company, valued at $1,068,849.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 64.9% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 460 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Allison Transmission by 115.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 817 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Allison Transmission by 157.4% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. 98.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allison Transmission Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ALSN opened at $59.02 on Friday. Allison Transmission has a 12 month low of $32.63 and a 12 month high of $60.17. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.31. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 67.93% and a net margin of 21.17%. The company had revenue of $783.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Allison Transmission’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Allison Transmission will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

Allison Transmission Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is currently 13.65%.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. The company offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

