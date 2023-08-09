The NFT Gaming Company, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period To Expire on August 14th (NASDAQ:NFTG)

NFT Gaming’s (NASDAQ:NFTG – Get Free Report) lock-up period will expire on Monday, August 14th. NFT Gaming had issued 1,686,747 shares in its IPO on February 15th. The total size of the offering was $7,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.15. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

NFT Gaming Trading Down 4.0 %

NFT Gaming stock opened at $0.69 on Wednesday. NFT Gaming has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $5.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NFT Gaming

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NFT Gaming stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of The NFT Gaming Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFTG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 65,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.54% of NFT Gaming as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About NFT Gaming

The NFT Gaming Company, Inc develops, designs, acquires, and manages games that offer non-fungible tokens. The company develops a digital gaming platform, which provides the company's proprietary games, as well as games developed and published by third parties under the Gaxos name. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Roseland, New Jersey.

