Distoken Acquisition Co. Unit’s Lock-Up Period To End on August 14th (NASDAQ:DISTU)

Distoken Acquisition Co. Unit’s (NASDAQ:DISTU – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, August 14th. Distoken Acquisition Co. Unit had issued 6,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on February 15th. The total size of the offering was $60,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Distoken Acquisition Co. Unit Price Performance

NASDAQ:DISTU opened at $10.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.34. Distoken Acquisition Co. Unit has a one year low of $10.18 and a one year high of $10.35.

