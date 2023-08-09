Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:BFRG) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on August 14th

Bullfrog AI’s (NASDAQ:BFRG – Get Free Report) lock-up period will expire on Monday, August 14th. Bullfrog AI had issued 1,297,318 shares in its public offering on February 14th. The total size of the offering was $8,432,567 based on an initial share price of $6.50. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Bullfrog AI Price Performance

Shares of BFRG opened at $4.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.08. Bullfrog AI has a fifty-two week low of $2.47 and a fifty-two week high of $9.50.

Get Bullfrog AI alerts:

Bullfrog AI (NASDAQ:BFRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Bullfrog AI

Bullfrog AI Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bullfrog AI stock. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BFRG Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 150,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000. Bullfrog AI makes up about 0.4% of Sabby Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Sabby Management LLC owned 2.48% of Bullfrog AI as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 2.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital biopharmaceutical company that focuses on artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) driven analysis of data sets in medicine and healthcare in the United States. The company offers bfLEAP, an AI/ML platform for the analysis of preclinical and/or clinical data.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bullfrog AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bullfrog AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.