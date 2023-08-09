Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Lundin Mining Co. Decreased by National Bank Financial (TSE:LUN)

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lundin Mining in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the mining company will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.23. The consensus estimate for Lundin Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.71 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Lundin Mining’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Scotiabank set a C$19.00 price target on Lundin Mining and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$8.50 to C$8.10 in a report on Friday, April 28th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$10.60 to C$12.70 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lundin Mining has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$11.93.

Shares of TSE:LUN opened at C$11.39 on Monday. Lundin Mining has a 12-month low of C$6.24 and a 12-month high of C$11.93. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78, a PEG ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.30%.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

