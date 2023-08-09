Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS) Expected to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial raised their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cascades in a report released on Thursday, August 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.28. The consensus estimate for Cascades’ current full-year earnings is $1.10 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Cascades’ FY2023 earnings at $1.12 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.59 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CAS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Cascades from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. TD Securities raised their target price on Cascades from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cascades presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$12.10.

Cascades Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of CAS stock opened at C$12.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.85. The stock has a market cap of C$1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$11.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$11.10. Cascades has a 1 year low of C$7.71 and a 1 year high of C$12.95.

Cascades (TSE:CAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.15 billion. Cascades had a negative return on equity of 3.74% and a negative net margin of 2.06%.

Cascades Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Cascades’s payout ratio is -51.06%.

Cascades Company Profile

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and sells packaging and tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Containerboard, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It offers various packaging solutions comprising trays and accessories, produce baskets and boxes, clamshells, produce boxes, egg packaging solutions, pizza and insulated boxes, bulk bins, cup carriers, food grade films, and customized containers for the food sector; protective packaging, including die-cut boxes, handling and shipping solutions, protective materials, large format boxes, and shipping trays; e-commerce packaging solutions, which include e-commerce boxes, custom mailer boxes, custom printing, packaging optimization products, and cutter for multi-depth boxes, as well as the solution for faster packing and shipping tests; and various retail packaging products.

