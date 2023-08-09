Cormark Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS)

Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cormark dropped their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Capstone Copper in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 3rd. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.07. The consensus estimate for Capstone Copper’s current full-year earnings is $0.15 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Capstone Copper’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CS. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Capstone Copper from C$8.70 to C$8.20 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Capstone Copper from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Capstone Copper from C$6.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Capstone Copper from C$8.75 to C$8.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on Capstone Copper from C$7.25 to C$7.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$7.56.

CS stock opened at C$6.38 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.99. The firm has a market cap of C$4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 64.10, a P/E/G ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.24. Capstone Copper has a 1-year low of C$2.79 and a 1-year high of C$7.25.

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company in the United States, Chile, and Mexico. The company explores for copper, silver, zinc, and other metals. It owns interests in the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Antofagasta region, Chile; Mantoverde coppergold mine located in the Atacama region, Chile; and Cozamin copper-silver mine located in Zacatecas, Mexico.

