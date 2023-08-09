Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of ($1.67) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Skillz in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 3rd. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.67) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($1.38). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Skillz’s current full-year earnings is ($5.89) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Skillz’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.56) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($5.98) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($1.56) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.37) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.17) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($5.07) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($1.03) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.84) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.01) EPS.

Skillz Stock Down 2.4 %

NYSE SKLZ opened at $9.79 on Monday. Skillz has a 52 week low of $8.12 and a 52 week high of $43.59. The company has a quick ratio of 7.32, a current ratio of 7.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.20. The firm has a market cap of $206.86 million, a PE ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 2.66.

Insider Transactions at Skillz

Skillz ( NYSE:SKLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by ($0.40). Skillz had a negative return on equity of 50.28% and a negative net margin of 145.87%. The company had revenue of $44.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.89 million.

In related news, CEO Andrew Paradise purchased 75,000 shares of Skillz stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.17 per share, for a total transaction of $762,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 597,832 shares in the company, valued at $6,079,951.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 152,499 shares of company stock worth $1,572,460 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 22.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Skillz

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Skillz by 2.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,707,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,143,000 after buying an additional 460,082 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Skillz by 19.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,917,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,255,000 after buying an additional 2,800,082 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skillz during the first quarter worth about $48,225,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Skillz by 23.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,619,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,852,000 after buying an additional 2,220,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Skillz by 1.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,657,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,356,000 after buying an additional 102,843 shares in the last quarter. 51.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Skillz

Skillz Inc operates a mobile game platform in the United States and internationally. The company primarily develops and supports a proprietary online-hosted technology platform that enables independent game developers to host tournaments and provide competitive gaming activity to end-users. The company distributes games through direct app download from its website, as well as through third-party platforms.

