Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.37 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cormark lowered their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Centerra Gold in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 2nd. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.45. The consensus estimate for Centerra Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.26 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Centerra Gold’s FY2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported C($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.13) by C($0.19). The firm had revenue of C$306.34 million during the quarter. Centerra Gold had a negative net margin of 34.71% and a negative return on equity of 14.61%.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Centerra Gold from C$11.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Centerra Gold from C$12.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. CIBC raised their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$10.60 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Securities raised Centerra Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$8.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Centerra Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.90.

TSE:CG opened at C$8.03 on Monday. Centerra Gold has a 12-month low of C$5.18 and a 12-month high of C$10.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is -22.76%.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

