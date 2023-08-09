Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Home Capital Group Inc. Lifted by Analyst (TSE:HCG)

Home Capital Group Inc. (TSE:HCG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial lifted their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Home Capital Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now anticipates that the company will earn $1.47 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.28. The consensus estimate for Home Capital Group’s current full-year earnings is $5.35 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Home Capital Group’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.49 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.47 EPS.

Shares of HCG opened at C$43.71 on Monday. Home Capital Group has a twelve month low of C$23.82 and a twelve month high of C$44.20. The company has a market cap of C$1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$43.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$42.57.

Home Capital Group ( TSE:HCG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.11 by C$0.26. Home Capital Group had a net margin of 32.59% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The business had revenue of C$137.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$128.50 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Home Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.15%.

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and non-residential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. The company provides various lending and savings solutions. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

