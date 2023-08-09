EQB Inc. to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $2.72 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:EQB)

EQB Inc. (TSE:EQB – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James raised their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of EQB in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 2nd. Raymond James analyst S. Boland now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.72 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.65. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for EQB’s current full-year earnings is $11.08 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for EQB’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.82 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities raised their target price on EQB from C$88.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on EQB from C$91.00 to C$97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on EQB from C$93.00 to C$97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on EQB from C$88.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$90.88.

EQB stock opened at C$84.60 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$71.59 and a 200-day moving average price of C$65.52. EQB has a 1-year low of C$44.81 and a 1-year high of C$84.75. The firm has a market cap of C$3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This is a positive change from EQB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. EQB’s payout ratio is 19.47%.

EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, institutional deposit notes and covered bonds, as well as specialized financing solutions.

