Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Surface Oncology, Inc. Lowered by Wedbush (NASDAQ:SURF)

Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Surface Oncology in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now expects that the company will earn ($0.38) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.34). Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Surface Oncology’s current full-year earnings is ($1.30) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Surface Oncology’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.31) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.89) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright cut Surface Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered Surface Oncology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th.

Surface Oncology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SURF opened at $0.95 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.76. Surface Oncology has a 1 year low of $0.56 and a 1 year high of $2.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Surface Oncology

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SURF. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Surface Oncology by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,308,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after buying an additional 508,090 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Surface Oncology by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,069,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after buying an additional 215,312 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Surface Oncology by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 985,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 161,653 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Surface Oncology by 83.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 742,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after buying an additional 337,985 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Surface Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,149,000. 44.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Surface Oncology Company Profile

Surface Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies in the United States. The company develops various antibodies that include NZV930, a fully human immunoglobulin isotype G4 monoclonal antibody for the production of extracellular adenosine; SRF617, a fully human IgG4 monoclonal antibody that inhibits CD39 enzymatic activity for the production of adenosine and the breakdown of adenosine triphosphate; SRF388 which is in phase II clinical trial targeting interleukin 27; GSK4381562, an antibody targeting CD112R, an inhibitory protein expressed on natural killer and T cells; and SRF114 that is in phase 1/2 clinical trials targeting the chemokine receptor CCR8.

