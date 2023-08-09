Atb Cap Markets Weighs in on Akita Drilling’s Q3 2023 Earnings (TSE:AKT)

Akita Drilling (TSE:AKT – Free Report) – Research analysts at Atb Cap Markets lowered their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Akita Drilling in a report released on Thursday, August 3rd. Atb Cap Markets analyst T. Monachello now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.15. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Akita Drilling’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS.
Akita Drilling Price Performance
Akita Drilling has a 1-year low of C$6.52 and a 1-year high of C$9.23.
Akita Drilling Company Profile
AKITA Drilling Ltd. (AKITA) is engaged in providing contract drilling services, primarily to the oil and gas industry. The Company is involved in other forms of drilling, including potash mining and the development of storage caverns. The Company owns and operates approximately 31 drilling rigs in Canada.
