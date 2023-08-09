Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC) Reduced by Analyst

SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair lowered their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of SPX Technologies in a research report issued on Thursday, August 3rd. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.86 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.93. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for SPX Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $4.25 per share.
SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $423.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.72 million. SPX Technologies had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share.
Get Our Latest Analysis on SPX Technologies
SPX Technologies Price Performance
Shares of SPX Technologies stock opened at $80.80 on Monday. SPX Technologies has a 52 week low of $53.19 and a 52 week high of $91.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 69.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.23.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, VP John Webster Nurkin sold 11,133 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.74, for a total value of $854,346.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 88,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,768,161.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPX Technologies
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in SPX Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $711,000. Smithfield Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of SPX Technologies during the second quarter worth $54,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPX Technologies during the second quarter worth $247,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of SPX Technologies during the second quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPX Technologies during the second quarter worth $792,000. Institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.
SPX Technologies Company Profile
SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers and comfort heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than SPX Technologies
- How to Build Wealth with the Dividend Aristocrat Index
- 5 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- UPS Slipping To More Attractive Levels On Weak Outlook
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- More Good News Coming? GoodRx Spikes Ahead of Q2 Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for SPX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.