Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC) Reduced by Analyst

SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair lowered their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of SPX Technologies in a research report issued on Thursday, August 3rd. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.86 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.93. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for SPX Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $4.25 per share.

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $423.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.72 million. SPX Technologies had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SPX Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised SPX Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. UBS Group cut SPX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on SPX Technologies from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.50.

SPX Technologies Price Performance

Shares of SPX Technologies stock opened at $80.80 on Monday. SPX Technologies has a 52 week low of $53.19 and a 52 week high of $91.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 69.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP John Webster Nurkin sold 11,133 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.74, for a total value of $854,346.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 88,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,768,161.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPX Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in SPX Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $711,000. Smithfield Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of SPX Technologies during the second quarter worth $54,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPX Technologies during the second quarter worth $247,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of SPX Technologies during the second quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPX Technologies during the second quarter worth $792,000. Institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

SPX Technologies Company Profile

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers and comfort heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

Further Reading

