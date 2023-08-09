Soho House & Co Inc. (SHCO) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its 6/30/2023 earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 11th. Analysts expect Soho House & Co Inc. to post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $255.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.96 million. Soho House & Co Inc. had a negative net margin of 19.62% and a negative return on equity of 1,654.69%. On average, analysts expect Soho House & Co Inc. to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Soho House & Co Inc. alerts:

Soho House & Co Inc. Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Soho House & Co Inc. stock opened at $6.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.71. Soho House & Co Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.08 and a 1 year high of $8.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Soho House & Co Inc. from $8.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th.

View Our Latest Research Report on Soho House & Co Inc.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Soho House & Co Inc. news, CEO Andrew Carnie sold 21,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total value of $127,443.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 716,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,174,612.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Richard Caring bought 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.14 per share, for a total transaction of $38,556.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 368,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,633,403.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Carnie sold 21,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total transaction of $127,443.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 716,057 shares in the company, valued at $4,174,612.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,191 shares of company stock worth $611,965 in the last quarter. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Soho House & Co Inc.

(Get Free Report)

Soho House & Co Inc operates a global membership platform of physical and digital spaces that connects a group of members. These members use the platform to work, socialize, connect, create, and flourish all over the world. The company was formerly known as Membership Collective Group Inc and changed its name to Soho House & Co Inc in March 2023.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Soho House & Co Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soho House & Co Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.