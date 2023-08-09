Gogoro (GGR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Gogoro (NASDAQ:GGR – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 10th. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Gogoro (NASDAQ:GGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $79.32 million for the quarter. Gogoro had a negative return on equity of 36.43% and a negative net margin of 32.04%.
Gogoro Stock Performance
Shares of GGR stock opened at $3.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.61. The firm has a market cap of $458.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 0.22. Gogoro has a 1 year low of $2.83 and a 1 year high of $5.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.39.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Gogoro from $6.50 to $6.30 in a research note on Friday, May 12th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GGR
About Gogoro
Gogoro Inc delivers and markets swappable electric fuel and intelligent light urban vehicles. It also operates platform for battery swapping networks, and a comprehensive ecosystem of enabling technologies for the vehicles, as well as develops smart Swap and Go battery system that delivers full power to electric-powered two-wheelers.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Gogoro
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- 5 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Are Stock Buybacks Good for the Average Investor?
- UPS Slipping To More Attractive Levels On Weak Outlook
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- More Good News Coming? GoodRx Spikes Ahead of Q2 Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Gogoro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gogoro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.