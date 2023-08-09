Gogoro (GGR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Gogoro (NASDAQ:GGR – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 10th. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Gogoro (NASDAQ:GGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $79.32 million for the quarter. Gogoro had a negative return on equity of 36.43% and a negative net margin of 32.04%.

Shares of GGR stock opened at $3.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.61. The firm has a market cap of $458.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 0.22. Gogoro has a 1 year low of $2.83 and a 1 year high of $5.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.39.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Gogoro in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Gogoro in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Gogoro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gogoro during the 1st quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gogoro during the 1st quarter valued at $125,000. 24.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Gogoro from $6.50 to $6.30 in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

Gogoro Inc delivers and markets swappable electric fuel and intelligent light urban vehicles. It also operates platform for battery swapping networks, and a comprehensive ecosystem of enabling technologies for the vehicles, as well as develops smart Swap and Go battery system that delivers full power to electric-powered two-wheelers.

