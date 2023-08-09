Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) Expected to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of $1.12 Per Share

Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Gibraltar Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $1.12 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.11. The consensus estimate for Gibraltar Industries’ current full-year earnings is $3.98 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Gibraltar Industries’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

NASDAQ:ROCK opened at $73.19 on Monday. Gibraltar Industries has a 1 year low of $36.58 and a 1 year high of $74.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $364.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.45 million. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 6.56%. The company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROCK. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Gibraltar Industries by 40.5% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 635 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 323.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,625 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. 99.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director James B. Nish sold 4,963 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.69, for a total transaction of $281,352.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,976 shares in the company, valued at $678,919.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems.

