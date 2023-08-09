Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Issued By KeyCorp

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Free Report) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp cut their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Revolve Group in a report issued on Wednesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp analyst N. Zatzkin now forecasts that the company will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.21. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Revolve Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.50 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Revolve Group’s FY2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

RVLV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. TD Cowen cut shares of Revolve Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Revolve Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.71.

Shares of NYSE:RVLV opened at $17.47 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Revolve Group has a one year low of $14.95 and a one year high of $32.59. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.20, a PEG ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 2.14.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Revolve Group had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $273.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Revolve Group by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. BloombergSen Inc. lifted its stake in Revolve Group by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Revolve Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.76% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

