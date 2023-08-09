uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of ($1.34) Per Share

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright upped their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for uniQure in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright analyst P. Trucchio now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($1.34) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($1.75). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for uniQure’s current full-year earnings is ($4.52) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for uniQure’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.34) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($5.75) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($5.80) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($5.43) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.90) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Get uniQure alerts:

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by ($4.41). uniQure had a negative return on equity of 44.91% and a negative net margin of 166.83%. The company had revenue of $2.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.66 million.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered uniQure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of uniQure from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of uniQure in a report on Monday, July 10th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on uniQure from $53.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of uniQure from $24.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.70.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QURE

uniQure Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of QURE opened at $8.58 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $409.27 million, a P/E ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 10.92, a current ratio of 11.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.95. uniQure has a twelve month low of $8.52 and a twelve month high of $28.25.

Institutional Trading of uniQure

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Biotechnology Trust PLC increased its stake in uniQure by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 631,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,297,000 after acquiring an additional 87,000 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of uniQure during the fourth quarter worth $663,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in uniQure during the 4th quarter valued at $855,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in uniQure during the 4th quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of uniQure in the fourth quarter worth $3,500,000. 86.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Rachelle Suzanne Jacques sold 2,301 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.76, for a total transaction of $43,166.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,960.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Rachelle Suzanne Jacques sold 2,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.76, for a total transaction of $43,166.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,960.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Pierre Caloz sold 2,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.80, for a total value of $54,896.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,072,042. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,925 shares of company stock valued at $299,850 in the last three months. 3.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About uniQure

(Get Free Report)

uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-162, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of superoxide dismutase 1- amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; AMT-260 that is in preclinical trial to treat temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-191, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of fabry disease; AMT-161 that is in preclinical trial to treat amyotrophic lateral sclerosis caused by mutations; AMT-240, which is in preclinical trial to for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-210 that is in preclinical trial to treat Parkinson's disease.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for uniQure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uniQure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.