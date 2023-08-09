Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of ($0.87) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair lowered their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Seagen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 2nd. William Blair analyst A. Hsieh now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.87) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.65). The consensus estimate for Seagen’s current full-year earnings is ($3.21) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Seagen’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.66) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.75) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.57 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Seagen in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Seagen from $157.00 to $229.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $229.00 price target on shares of Seagen in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Seagen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.47.

SGEN opened at $194.65 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $195.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.51. Seagen has a 1 year low of $116.08 and a 1 year high of $207.16. The company has a market capitalization of $36.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.04 and a beta of 0.50.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Seagen in the first quarter worth $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Seagen by 87.1% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Seagen by 61.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Seagen by 79.8% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagen during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 81.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Seagen news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.86, for a total transaction of $66,261.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,349,261.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Seagen news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 16,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.29, for a total transaction of $3,166,627.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,560,927.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.86, for a total transaction of $66,261.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,349,261.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,136 shares of company stock valued at $3,741,987. 25.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

