Alithya Group (ALYA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Alithya Group had a negative return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 5.68%. The company had revenue of $100.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.34 million. On average, analysts expect Alithya Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Alithya Group Price Performance
ALYA opened at $1.75 on Wednesday. Alithya Group has a 1-year low of $1.43 and a 1-year high of $2.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.77 and a 200-day moving average of $1.84.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alithya Group
Alithya Group Company Profile
Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things.
