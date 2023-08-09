American Strategic Investment (NYC) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

American Strategic Investment (NYSE:NYC – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 11th. Analysts expect American Strategic Investment to post earnings of ($0.67) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

American Strategic Investment (NYSE:NYC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($5.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by ($4.43). American Strategic Investment had a negative net margin of 69.20% and a negative return on equity of 13.62%. The business had revenue of $15.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.20 million. On average, analysts expect American Strategic Investment to post $-6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:NYC opened at $7.42 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.78 and a 200-day moving average of $9.53. The stock has a market cap of $17.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 0.19. American Strategic Investment has a 1 year low of $6.70 and a 1 year high of $36.08.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in American Strategic Investment by 4.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 579,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,650,000 after purchasing an additional 24,931 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Strategic Investment by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 61,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 11,599 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of American Strategic Investment by 123.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 20,848 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of American Strategic Investment in the 1st quarter worth $471,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of American Strategic Investment by 11.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578 shares during the period. 41.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Strategic Investment Co (NYSE: NYC) owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.

