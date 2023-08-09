Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Perdoceo Education Co.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:PRDO)

Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Free Report) – Analysts at Barrington Research raised their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Perdoceo Education in a research report issued on Friday, August 4th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris now expects that the company will earn $0.49 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.41. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Perdoceo Education’s current full-year earnings is $1.88 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Perdoceo Education’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.88 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $186.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.40 million. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 17.50%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

NASDAQ PRDO opened at $16.73 on Monday. Perdoceo Education has a 1 year low of $9.97 and a 1 year high of $17.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.15.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 182.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Perdoceo Education during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Perdoceo Education by 46.5% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 63.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP David C. Czeszewski sold 11,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $140,168.71. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 100,533 shares in the company, valued at $1,207,401.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP David C. Czeszewski sold 11,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $140,168.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 100,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,401.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ashish R. Ghia sold 12,823 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $205,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,430,192. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%.

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. It offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice, as well as business studies, information technologies, education, and health sciences.

