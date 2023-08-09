Arcadia Biosciences (RKDA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($4.92) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The basic materials company reported ($3.83) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($6.35) by $2.52. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative net margin of 245.87% and a negative return on equity of 63.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 million. On average, analysts expect Arcadia Biosciences to post $-14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Arcadia Biosciences Stock Performance

Arcadia Biosciences stock opened at $4.61 on Wednesday. Arcadia Biosciences has a 1 year low of $3.15 and a 1 year high of $44.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RKDA has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Arcadia Biosciences in a research report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Arcadia Biosciences

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RKDA. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Arcadia Biosciences by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 43,100 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Arcadia Biosciences by 215.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 24,913 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Arcadia Biosciences by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 51,700 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arcadia Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in Arcadia Biosciences by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 282,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 129,811 shares during the period.

Arcadia Biosciences Company Profile

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc produces and markets plant-based food and beverage products in the United States. The company develops crop improvements primarily in wheat to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients. Its food, beverage, and body case products include GoodWheat, Zola coconut water, ProVault topical pain relief, and SoulSpring.

