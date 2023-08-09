Procore Technologies, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of ($0.35) Per Share (NYSE:PCOR)

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) – DA Davidson issued their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Procore Technologies in a report released on Thursday, August 3rd. DA Davidson analyst G. Luria anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.35) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Procore Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($1.52) per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Procore Technologies’ FY2023 earnings at ($1.33) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.27) EPS.

Get Procore Technologies alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $79.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procore Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.07.

Procore Technologies Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE PCOR opened at $64.89 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.59. The stock has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.08 and a beta of 0.65. Procore Technologies has a 12-month low of $41.80 and a 12-month high of $76.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Procore Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCOR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Procore Technologies by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,174,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,874,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275,404 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 94.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,137,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525,039 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 20.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,141,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,498 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 61.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,574,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,378,000 after acquiring an additional 980,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,085,000. 82.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 5,128 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total value of $280,091.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,530,026 shares in the company, valued at $83,570,020.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 8,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total value of $503,973.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,293,132.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 5,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total transaction of $280,091.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,530,026 shares in the company, valued at $83,570,020.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 197,907 shares of company stock worth $12,736,483 over the last 90 days. 39.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Procore Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Procore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.