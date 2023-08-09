Safe & Green (SGBX) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Safe & Green (NASDAQ:SGBX – Get Free Report) is set to post its 6/30/2023 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 11th. Analysts expect Safe & Green to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter.

Safe & Green (NASDAQ:SGBX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter. Safe & Green had a negative net margin of 50.20% and a negative return on equity of 65.38%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 million during the quarter.

Safe & Green stock opened at $1.12 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Safe & Green has a 12 month low of $0.74 and a 12 month high of $2.41. The company has a market cap of $17.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of -2.86.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Safe & Green stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Safe & Green Holdings Corp. ( NASDAQ:SGBX Free Report ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 52,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.44% of Safe & Green as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 11.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Safe & Green Holdings Corp. designs and modifies code-engineered cargo shipping containers and purpose-built modules for commercial, industrial, and residential building construction in the United States. The company redesigns, repurposes, and convert heavy-gauge steel cargo shipping containers into SGBlocks, which are green building blocks for construction.

