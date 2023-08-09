Safe & Green (SGBX) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Safe & Green (NASDAQ:SGBX – Get Free Report) is set to post its 6/30/2023 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 11th. Analysts expect Safe & Green to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter.
Safe & Green (NASDAQ:SGBX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter. Safe & Green had a negative net margin of 50.20% and a negative return on equity of 65.38%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 million during the quarter.
Safe & Green stock opened at $1.12 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Safe & Green has a 12 month low of $0.74 and a 12 month high of $2.41. The company has a market cap of $17.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of -2.86.
Safe & Green Holdings Corp. designs and modifies code-engineered cargo shipping containers and purpose-built modules for commercial, industrial, and residential building construction in the United States. The company redesigns, repurposes, and convert heavy-gauge steel cargo shipping containers into SGBlocks, which are green building blocks for construction.
