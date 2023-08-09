Central Puerto (CEPU) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Friday, August 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $9.62 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $145.81 million for the quarter. Central Puerto had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 11.44%. On average, analysts expect Central Puerto to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Central Puerto alerts:

Central Puerto Trading Up 5.9 %

Shares of CEPU opened at $6.47 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $979.56 million, a P/E ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.18. Central Puerto has a 1-year low of $3.54 and a 1-year high of $7.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Central Puerto

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CEPU. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Central Puerto by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 7,750 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Central Puerto in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Central Puerto by 83.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 13,979 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Central Puerto during the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Central Puerto by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 102,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 23,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Bank of America initiated coverage on Central Puerto in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company.

Read Our Latest Report on CEPU

About Central Puerto

(Get Free Report)

Central Puerto SA engages in the electric power generation in Argentina. The company operates through three segments: The production of electrical energy from conventional sources; The production of electrical energy from renewable sources; and The transportation and distribution of natural gas. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned and operated six thermal generation plants, one hydroelectric generation plant, and seven wind farms with a total installed capacity of 4,809 MW.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Central Puerto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Puerto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.