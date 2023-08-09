Central Puerto (CEPU) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Friday, August 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $9.62 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $145.81 million for the quarter. Central Puerto had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 11.44%. On average, analysts expect Central Puerto to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Central Puerto Trading Up 5.9 %
Shares of CEPU opened at $6.47 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $979.56 million, a P/E ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.18. Central Puerto has a 1-year low of $3.54 and a 1-year high of $7.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
Separately, Bank of America initiated coverage on Central Puerto in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company.
Central Puerto SA engages in the electric power generation in Argentina. The company operates through three segments: The production of electrical energy from conventional sources; The production of electrical energy from renewable sources; and The transportation and distribution of natural gas. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned and operated six thermal generation plants, one hydroelectric generation plant, and seven wind farms with a total installed capacity of 4,809 MW.
