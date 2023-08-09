Q3 2023 Earnings Estimate for Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Issued By William Blair

Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair increased their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Planet Fitness in a report released on Thursday, August 3rd. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the company will earn $0.57 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.55. The consensus estimate for Planet Fitness’ current full-year earnings is $2.18 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Planet Fitness’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.20 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.66 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.21 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Planet Fitness in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Planet Fitness from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Planet Fitness from $96.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Planet Fitness from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.29.

Planet Fitness Trading Down 0.6 %

PLNT opened at $61.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.29. Planet Fitness has a 12 month low of $54.15 and a 12 month high of $85.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.10 and a 200 day moving average of $73.57.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $286.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.99 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 87.12% and a net margin of 12.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Planet Fitness

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLNT. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 93.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the first quarter valued at $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 144.7% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 52.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. 95.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

