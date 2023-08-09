William Blair Comments on OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:OSW)

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair increased their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of OneSpaWorld in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 2nd. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.10. The consensus estimate for OneSpaWorld’s current full-year earnings is $0.41 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for OneSpaWorld’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on OneSpaWorld from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Loop Capital upgraded OneSpaWorld from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OneSpaWorld currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.20.

Shares of OneSpaWorld stock opened at $12.08 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.46. OneSpaWorld has a 12 month low of $7.92 and a 12 month high of $13.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.05 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

In other OneSpaWorld news, Director Leisure Ltd Steiner sold 3,200,000 shares of OneSpaWorld stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total value of $32,928,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,960,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,916,220.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Stephen Lazarus sold 15,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total transaction of $191,739.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 570,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,976,995.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leisure Ltd Steiner sold 3,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total value of $32,928,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,960,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,916,220.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,417,714 shares of company stock valued at $155,495,394 over the last quarter. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OSW. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneSpaWorld during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of OneSpaWorld during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of OneSpaWorld during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 8,717.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 5,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 1,213.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 6,635 shares during the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

