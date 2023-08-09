Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Lowered by Analyst

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) – Stock analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Royal Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.84. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $158.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Royal Gold’s current full-year earnings is $3.57 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Royal Gold’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.49 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.22 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.52 EPS.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 37.69%. The business had revenue of $144.04 million during the quarter.

RGLD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $138.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. TheStreet lowered Royal Gold from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America lowered Royal Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 5th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Royal Gold from C$155.00 to C$165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on Royal Gold from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.00.

Shares of RGLD opened at $112.36 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.65. Royal Gold has a 1 year low of $84.54 and a 1 year high of $147.82. The firm has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Royal Gold

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Royal Gold by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Royal Gold during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Royal Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Royal Gold by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

