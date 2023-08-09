BRC (BRCC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $83.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.36 million. BRC had a negative return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 7.77%. On average, analysts expect BRC to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
BRC Stock Down 2.2 %
NYSE:BRCC opened at $4.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $855.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 0.42. BRC has a twelve month low of $4.01 and a twelve month high of $11.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BRC
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Tigress Financial dropped their target price on BRC from $19.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BRC in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on BRC in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of BRC in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on BRC from $6.50 to $5.50 in a research note on Sunday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.08.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BRC
BRC Company Profile
BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel in the United States. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than BRC
- How to Invest in Lithium and Lithium Stocks
- 5 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- UPS Slipping To More Attractive Levels On Weak Outlook
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- More Good News Coming? GoodRx Spikes Ahead of Q2 Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for BRC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.