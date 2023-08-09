BRC (BRCC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $83.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.36 million. BRC had a negative return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 7.77%. On average, analysts expect BRC to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:BRCC opened at $4.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $855.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 0.42. BRC has a twelve month low of $4.01 and a twelve month high of $11.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in BRC during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in BRC by 251.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BRC during the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of BRC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of BRC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Institutional investors own 14.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Tigress Financial dropped their target price on BRC from $19.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BRC in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on BRC in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of BRC in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on BRC from $6.50 to $5.50 in a research note on Sunday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.08.

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel in the United States. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

