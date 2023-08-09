Geospace Technologies (GEOS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 10th. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The oil and gas company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $31.37 million during the quarter. Geospace Technologies had a negative return on equity of 8.09% and a negative net margin of 9.24%.

NASDAQ:GEOS opened at $7.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $97.98 million, a PE ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 1.34. Geospace Technologies has a 52-week low of $3.76 and a 52-week high of $9.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.17.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Geospace Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Geospace Technologies by 25,282.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 7,079 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Geospace Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Geospace Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Geospace Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Geospace Technologies by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 259,584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 4,338 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.84% of the company’s stock.

Geospace Technologies Corporation designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry to acquire seismic data in order to locate, characterize, and monitor hydrocarbon producing reservoirs. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets, and Emerging Markets.

