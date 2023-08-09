Cemtrex (CETX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 10th. Analysts expect Cemtrex to post earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter.

Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $16.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.88 million. Cemtrex had a negative net margin of 19.47% and a negative return on equity of 60.42%. On average, analysts expect Cemtrex to post $-6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:CETX opened at $5.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 2.09. Cemtrex has a 1 year low of $3.15 and a 1 year high of $14.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Cemtrex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cemtrex stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 144,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.59% of Cemtrex at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cemtrex, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Advanced Technologies and Industrial Services segments. The Advanced Technologies segment provides Internet of Things products and smart devices under the SmartDesk name for mobile, web, virtual and augmented reality, wearables, and television markets; and security and video surveillance solutions, and virtual and augmented reality solutions for various commercial and industrial applications.

