Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 16,217 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 598% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,323 put options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 26.5% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,791 shares during the period. ML & R Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 9,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 62,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,230,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $83.51 on Wednesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $74.66 and a one year high of $102.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.97. The company has a market capitalization of $32.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.