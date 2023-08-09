Stock Traders Buy High Volume of PayPal Call Options (NASDAQ:PYPL)

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 231,951 call options on the company. This is an increase of 35% compared to the average daily volume of 171,981 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Edward Jones lowered PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $89.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.90.

Get PayPal alerts:

View Our Latest Report on PYPL

PayPal Trading Down 1.9 %

PayPal stock opened at $63.19 on Wednesday. PayPal has a 1 year low of $58.95 and a 1 year high of $103.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $69.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.33.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. The company had revenue of $7.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 20.31%. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that PayPal will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PayPal

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Triumph Capital Management grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 6,930 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 11,072 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in PayPal by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,932 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its position in PayPal by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 26,063 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.