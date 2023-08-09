Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE) PT Raised to $155.00 at Barclays

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Barclays from $146.00 to $155.00 in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.19% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CBOE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $147.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $147.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.44.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance

Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $145.97 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.90. Cboe Global Markets has a 1-year low of $103.82 and a 1-year high of $139.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.41 and a beta of 0.61.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.01. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business had revenue of $467.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Cboe Global Markets

In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP John P. Sexton sold 2,999 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $413,862.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,793 shares in the company, valued at $2,317,434. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Joseph P. Ratterman sold 15,000 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.96, for a total transaction of $2,039,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,615 shares in the company, valued at $3,074,735.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John P. Sexton sold 2,999 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $413,862.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,317,434. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,849 shares of company stock worth $5,141,405 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cboe Global Markets

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBOE. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 93.5% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 64.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 3,771.4% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 68.2% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

