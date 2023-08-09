Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on NCLH. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Susquehanna lowered shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a positive rating to a neutral rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Norwegian Cruise Line presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.32.

Norwegian Cruise Line Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:NCLH opened at $18.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 2.59. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 12 month low of $10.83 and a 12 month high of $22.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.14, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 11.88% and a negative return on equity of 674.16%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.22) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Norwegian Cruise Line

In related news, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $5,532,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 926,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,084,752.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $5,532,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 926,505 shares in the company, valued at $17,084,752.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel S. Farkas sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total value of $739,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 244,261 shares in the company, valued at $4,753,319.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 358,511 shares of company stock valued at $6,654,392 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Norwegian Cruise Line

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCLH. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 13.3% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 33,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.2% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 50,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 115.4% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 22,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.22% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

