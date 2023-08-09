Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Exelon in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a sell rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Exelon from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exelon currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.50.

Shares of EXC opened at $40.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.53. Exelon has a 12 month low of $35.19 and a 12 month high of $47.23.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 10.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Exelon will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.92%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXC. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in Exelon by 2.9% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 53.4% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 2.2% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 1.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. 80.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

