Kim Mary McFarland Buys 50,000 Shares of Ninety One Group (LON:N91) Stock

Ninety One Group (LON:N91 – Get Free Report) insider Kim Mary McFarland acquired 50,000 shares of Ninety One Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 165 ($2.11) per share, with a total value of £82,500 ($105,431.31).
Kim Mary McFarland also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, July 11th, Kim Mary McFarland purchased 2,340 shares of Ninety One Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 165 ($2.11) per share, with a total value of £3,861 ($4,934.19).
- On Friday, July 7th, Kim Mary McFarland purchased 37,331 shares of Ninety One Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 164 ($2.10) per share, with a total value of £61,222.84 ($78,240.05).
Ninety One Group Stock Performance
LON N91 opened at GBX 165.80 ($2.12) on Wednesday. Ninety One Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 155.10 ($1.98) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 223.20 ($2.85). The stock has a market cap of £1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 920.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 170.06 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 181.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.35.
About Ninety One Group
Ninety One Group operates as an independent global asset manager worldwide. It serves private and public sector pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, insurers, corporates, foundations, and central banks, as well as large retail financial groups, wealth managers, public and private equity as well as debt, private banks, and intermediaries.
