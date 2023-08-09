Q3 2023 Earnings Estimate for Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Issued By KeyCorp

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Free Report) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Yelp in a report released on Thursday, August 3rd. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now forecasts that the local business review company will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.39. KeyCorp currently has a “Underweight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Yelp’s current full-year earnings is $1.04 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Yelp’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Yelp from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Yelp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Yelp from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Yelp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

YELP opened at $44.06 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.43 and a beta of 1.49. Yelp has a 12 month low of $25.30 and a 12 month high of $47.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.23.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The local business review company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.06. Yelp had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $337.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.96 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Yelp during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Yelp during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Yelp by 83.6% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,166 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Yelp by 127.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 867 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Yelp by 221.1% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Yelp news, CEO Jeremy Stoppelman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,183,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,248,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Jeremy Stoppelman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,183,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,248,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.71, for a total transaction of $203,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 232,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,482,783.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,517 shares of company stock valued at $4,155,198 over the last ninety days. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

