Jon Noble Sells 60,348 Shares of IG Group Holdings plc (LON:IGG) Stock

IG Group Holdings plc (LON:IGG – Get Free Report) insider Jon Noble sold 60,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 678 ($8.66), for a total value of £409,159.44 ($522,887.46).

IG Group Stock Down 0.6 %

LON IGG opened at GBX 685 ($8.75) on Wednesday. IG Group Holdings plc has a 52 week low of GBX 632 ($8.08) and a 52 week high of GBX 851 ($10.88). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 796.51, a PEG ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 685.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 724.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.88.

IG Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be paid a GBX 31.94 ($0.41) dividend. This represents a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. This is a positive change from IG Group’s previous dividend of $13.26. IG Group’s payout ratio is 5,232.56%.

IG Group Company Profile

IG Group Holdings plc engages in the online trading business worldwide. The company offers over-the-counter (OTC) leveraged derivatives, which include CFD (contracts for difference) that enable traders to take advantage of changes in an asset's price without owning the asset itself, as well as access to a range of risk-mitigation measures, including stops and limits, and negative-balance protection; and spread bets and options.

